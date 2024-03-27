Russia to continue its targeted terror against Ukraine with ballistic missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia to continue its targeted terror against Ukraine with ballistic missiles

Missile
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Russia has accumulated several dozens of ballistic missiles in Crimea, so it will continue targeted terror with an emphasis, including on Kyiv.

The enemy will continue the missile terror

The spokeswoman of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, said on the telethon's air that the Russians continue to use ballistics in the southern regions and the capital.

It suggests that the enemy is driven to a certain degree of despair.

He is forced to use already reserved means that will carry with him the so-called "victory in the rear". What they like to sell in propaganda sources is "injury of the decision-making centres.

Natalia Gumenyuk

Natalia Gumenyuk

A spokeswoman for the South Defence Forces

She noted that experience has shown that the air alert will spread to the Kyiv region when using ballistics from the south.

"The enemy has several dozen such missiles in stock at a Crimean-type military hub, and he can continue from time to time targeted terror with an emphasis, including on the capital," Humenyuk said.

She noted that the enemy chose the tactics of terrorist pressure, as usually, only the southern and eastern regions were "red" during a ballistic threat from the south.

Russia hit Ukraine with missiles

On the morning of March 25, Russian troops hit Kyiv with missiles.

Air defence forces destroyed two Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv. Experts note that these were Zircon missiles, but there is no confirmation from the AFU General Staff.

For the first time, Russia could use this missile on February 7 during a missile attack on Ukraine. Then, the missile was launched from Crimea and hit the Kyiv area.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UK intelligence says the Russian Zircon missiles can be a threat to Ukraine's air defence
UK Ministry of Defence
Missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin confirms Zircon experimental missiles use against Ukraine
Zircon
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Military expert says Russia's Zircon missile poses serious threat to Ukraine
Missile Zircon

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?