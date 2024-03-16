Russia uses Iskander-M for missile attack on Odesa on Marh 15, the death tolls rises

On March 15, Russian troops attacked Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, which were fired from the temporarily occupied Crimea. 16 people died, 55 people were injured.

The Russians hit Odesa with ballistic missiles from Crimea

The enemy insidiously struck Odesa with ballistic missiles, firing Iskander-M missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea. Share

The Southern Defence Forces report that as a result of a rocket attack on the city's civilian infrastructure, a three-story recreation building was destroyed, and at least ten private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire-rescue vehicles were damaged.

According to the updated data of Odesa RMA, 16 people died, including residents of the district, a doctor and a rescue worker. 55 people were injured, including 8 rescuers.

Missile attack on Odesa on March 15: what is known

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that on March 15, around 11:00 a.m., the Russian Armed forces launched a missile attack on Odesa.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Chapter 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The State Emergency Service reported that after the first strike, medics and rescuers arrived at the scene, and then Russia struck again.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene of the impact and began extinguishing the fire, sorting out the rubble and searching for the injured. During the work, the enemy fired a rocket attack again, as a result of which the rescuer died.

On March 16, mourning will be announced in Odesa and the region.