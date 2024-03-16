Russian Belgorod once again came under fire. LSR showed the consequences - video

On March 16, explosions rang out in Belgorod. As a result, several fires broke out in the city.

Shelling again in Russian Belgorod

As a result of the shelling, several fires broke out in Belgorod. The "Freedom of Russia" Legion published a video in which you can see a fire in an open area, as well as burning cars.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the "successful" work of the air defense system. Thus, Shoigu claims that five drones were allegedly destroyed in the Kursk region, three drones, a rocket projectile and a Tochka-U missile in the Belgorod region.

Already in the morning, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged shelling of the Belgorod region with the RM-70 "Vampire" anti-aircraft missile defense system and the destruction of eight rockets, as well as two drones.

What is happening in the border regions of the Russian Federation

On the morning of March 12, Russian volunteers from the LSR, RDK and the Siberian Battalion fighting on the side of Ukraine announced that they were "going to the elections" for the president of the Russian Federation.

They crossed the border with the Russian Federation and began an operation in the border regions of Russia. On the same day, fighters of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" announced that they had taken control of the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region.

On the evening of March 14, the GUR confirmed that the Russian authorities are blocking the evacuation of civilians from the Belgorod and Kursk regions, where hostilities are taking place.

As of the morning of March 15, according to Russian volunteers from the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, 7,000 cars with people in Belgorod and Belgorod region and 600 civilian cars from Kursk used the humanitarian corridor for evacuation.

Volunteers also announced a new evacuation corridor that will be in place during the night of March 15-16.