Russian ecocide caused losses of UAH 6.9 trillion to Ukraine

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reminds the world of the consequences of Russia's deliberate and targeted ecocide. He made a statement on this occasion on World Environment Day.
Points of attention
- The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, emphasizes the necessity of holding Russia accountable for every poisoned river and every meter of destroyed land.
- Ukraine and the international community must unite in demanding justice and ensuring that such violations of environmental rights are not accepted as a new normal.
Russian ecocide leads to terrible consequences
Dmytro Lubinets reminds the world that for over 12 years, Russia has been waging war against Ukraine, destroying everything living in its path.
As the Ombudsman noted, the enemy deliberately targeted Ukrainian nature, deliberately disregarding the right of every person to a safe environment.
He also emphasized that the amount of losses from 2022 alone is truly shocking — 6.9 trillion hryvnias.
What is important to understand: of these, almost 4 trillion are destroyed and damaged nature reserves, and about 2 trillion are contaminated soils.
According to the ombudsman, the enemy deliberately strikes where the consequences are felt the most and for the longest.
Against this background, Lubinets recalled how important it is for Ukraine and the world that Russia bear full responsibility for every poisoned river and every meter of destroyed land.
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