Russian ecocide caused losses of UAH 6.9 trillion to Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Russian ecocide caused losses of UAH 6.9 trillion to Ukraine

Dmytro Lubinets
Russian ecocide leads to terrible consequences
Читати українською

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reminds the world of the consequences of Russia's deliberate and targeted ecocide. He made a statement on this occasion on World Environment Day.

Points of attention

  • The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, emphasizes the necessity of holding Russia accountable for every poisoned river and every meter of destroyed land.
  • Ukraine and the international community must unite in demanding justice and ensuring that such violations of environmental rights are not accepted as a new normal.

Russian ecocide leads to terrible consequences

Dmytro Lubinets reminds the world that for over 12 years, Russia has been waging war against Ukraine, destroying everything living in its path.

As the Ombudsman noted, the enemy deliberately targeted Ukrainian nature, deliberately disregarding the right of every person to a safe environment.

He also emphasized that the amount of losses from 2022 alone is truly shocking — 6.9 trillion hryvnias.

What is important to understand: of these, almost 4 trillion are destroyed and damaged nature reserves, and about 2 trillion are contaminated soils.

But behind these numbers is something that cannot be measured in money. This is a stolen summer on the Black Sea, where oil spills over an area of up to 800 square kilometers are destroying marine ecosystems due to shelling of ports. It is a basic human right to have access to clean water. Suffice it to recall the Russian attack on the Dniester hydroelectric power station, when an oil leak threatened the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine and Moldova.

Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

According to the ombudsman, the enemy deliberately strikes where the consequences are felt the most and for the longest.

Against this background, Lubinets recalled how important it is for Ukraine and the world that Russia bear full responsibility for every poisoned river and every meter of destroyed land.

"Environmental disasters of this scale have no borders, so the world has no right to get used to this reality or perceive it as a statistic," the ombudsman emphasized.

More on the topic

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Ukraine
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