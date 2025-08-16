Russian hackers stole confidential documents from US courts for years — details of the scandal
Russian hackers stole confidential documents from US courts for years — details of the scandal

Russian hackers
Source:  Bloomberg

Russian government hackers have had access to US court records for years and have stolen confidential documents that judges have ordered to be classified.

Points of attention

  • Russian government hackers have gained access to US court records and stolen confidential documents that judges classified.
  • The attackers specifically targeted classified documents related to espionage and other sensitive materials.
  • Evidence points to the involvement of a Russian state-sponsored hacking group in the breach of US court systems.

Russian hackers have been stealing classified documents from US courts for years

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

As the incident report shows, the attackers gained access to the system by exploiting stolen user credentials and a cybersecurity vulnerability in an outdated server.

Moreover, the hackers were specifically looking for classified documents.

The document does not name specific perpetrators, but sources say investigators have found evidence that a Russian state-sponsored hacking group was behind the attack.

It is unclear when the hackers first broke into the system or when the courts became aware of the breach. One person said the court system hired a cybersecurity firm to address the problem last fall.

According to Bloomberg, the hackers were hunting for classified documents in cases related to espionage and other sensitive materials, including cases involving fraud, money laundering and agents of foreign governments.

Such records often contain sensitive information that, in the hands of attackers, could be used to disrupt criminal and national investigations or to identify people cooperating with law enforcement.

On July 15, the European Union dismantled a hacking group that supported Russian aggression against Ukraine. Law enforcement agencies from 12 countries, along with Eurojust and Europol, participated in the special operation. The group carried out attacks during political events, such as the European Parliament elections, NATO summits, and events in support of Ukraine.

