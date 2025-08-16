Russian hackers stole confidential documents from US courts for years — details of the scandal

Russian government hackers have had access to US court records for years and have stolen confidential documents that judges have ordered to be classified.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

As the incident report shows, the attackers gained access to the system by exploiting stolen user credentials and a cybersecurity vulnerability in an outdated server.

Moreover, the hackers were specifically looking for classified documents.

The document does not name specific perpetrators, but sources say investigators have found evidence that a Russian state-sponsored hacking group was behind the attack.

It is unclear when the hackers first broke into the system or when the courts became aware of the breach. One person said the court system hired a cybersecurity firm to address the problem last fall.

According to Bloomberg, the hackers were hunting for classified documents in cases related to espionage and other sensitive materials, including cases involving fraud, money laundering and agents of foreign governments. Share

Such records often contain sensitive information that, in the hands of attackers, could be used to disrupt criminal and national investigations or to identify people cooperating with law enforcement.