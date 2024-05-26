Russian latest modern tanks turned out to be defective and incapable, analyst says

The most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tanks have discovered a critical defect that makes them virtually inoperable in real conditions.

What is wrong with the most modern tanks of the Russian army T-90M "Proryv"

It is noted that this tank is armed with the latest version of the 125-mm gun with stabilization, complex multi-layered combined armour with additional explosion protection and an advanced electronic complex with a panoramic sight, a thermal imager and encrypted digital communication

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin defiantly called this tank "the best in the world."

However, as noted in the article, these tanks have a critical flaw that other Russian tanks did not have before.

In particular, any damage to the body of the T-90M "Proryv" leads to uncontrolled turret rotation around its axis, making it practically non-combatable.

The publication notes that this may explain the numerous losses of these tanks on the battlefield in Ukraine.

And also why such a large number of T-90s abandoned by the Russian occupiers were found on the battlefield.

The authors of the material cite the most famous case when the T-90M "Proryv" fought a duel with several Ukrainian M2 "Bradley".

It is noted that the Russian tank's heavy frontal armour was supposed to protect it from small-calibre ammunition, but just a few hits caused the tank's turret to begin to spin uncontrollably clockwise.

This deprived the Russian occupiers of the ability to conduct accurately aimed fire.

The tower continued to rotate until the barrel of the cannonball crashed into a tree.

Later, this tank was destroyed by a Ukrainian drone.

In theory, there is a possibility that minor hits will penetrate the turret, kill or injure the tank's crew, causing them to fall onto the control panel.

According to this theory, the location of the tower's control levers is such that a person leaning on them always rotates clockwise.

This theory is refuted by the fact that in the analysed cases, the crew members left the tank, i.e. there were no deaths or serious injuries.

According to another theory, the fire control system is related to the problem.

The T-90M guns have an automatic guidance system that controls the rotation of the turrettion to aim at a given target.

Theoretically, damage to the optics sends a false signal to the fire control cyst, which leads to uncontrolled rotation of the correction.

Another explanation could be the tank protection complex.

The T-90M is equipped with a laser warning receiver. It sounds the alarm when the tank is illuminated by a laser that, for example, guides a Hellfire missile. In addition to the warning, the system automatically rotates the turret so that the gun is pointed in the direction of the threat, and fires special flares to confuse laser targeting. The sensors, again, are external, so any damage can cause a false signal, causing the turret to rotate.

At the same time, the T-90M, unlike others tanks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, has an electric, not a hydraulic, turret rotation mechanism.

This system is similar to that used in modern tanks and is much faster than the old hydraulic system.

However, others believe that the cause of the problem is the electrical circuit; if it short-circuits at a certain level of shock, it will fail.

Analysts advise the Russian occupiers to turn the T-90 into a "turtle tank"

According to analysts, the easiest way to prevent uncontrolled rotation of the turret would be to convert the T-90M into the so-called "turtle t/nk".

Additional armour is designed to soften the impact of blows. It also increases weight, reduces visibility and prevents the tower from rotating.

In this way, the Russian invaders "modernised" T-72, T-80 and T-62 tanks.

Installing a turtle shell on the T-90M would certainly eliminate the turret rotation problem, at the same time it would turn the T-90Mtank into an assault shed rather than a tank capable of fighting other vehicles.

It is worth noting that the Russians lose millions of dollars with each tank.

According to some estimates, the T-90M costs about $4.5 million.

At the same time, Russians can produce no more than 5-10 pieces monthly.