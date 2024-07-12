Russian military shot several soldiers and fled with weapons in Belgorod region

In Russia, a contractor near Belgorod on the night of Friday, July 12, shot three co-servicemen because of a "domestic conflict" and ran away with a weapon.
The Russian soldier shot three comrades and ran away with the weapon
Currently, the region has announced an "interception" plan. According to Russian channels Shot and RT, law enforcement officers are looking for 28-year-old Alexei Zhuravlev from Chuvashia. He started shooting in one of the parts of the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
According to the Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA, Zhuravlev shot and killed two colleagues, wounded another and fled with a weapon and 70 rounds of ammunition.
It is known that he is a private, a gunner by profession.
The Kalashnikov machine gun, which he took from the unit, was found not far from the place of the shooting.
The occupier's motives are currently being investigated. One main version is revenge on colleagues for humiliation.
Zhuravlev lived in Cheboksary and, in 2011, committed a robbery, for which he was later convicted. Before the service, he worked as a window fitter and pipe fitter.
According to RT, he signed the contract last year.
In Russia, FSB employees staged a shooting and killed their colleague
Employees of the power structures of the Russian Federation continue not only to drink but also to destroy each other. This time, another party turned fatal for representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation.
As reported by the Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA, in Kalmykia an FSB employee shot his colleague while drunk.
On May 28, Baatr Boltyrov, an FSB operative in the Chornozemel district of Kalmykia, was drinking with his colleague, Oleksandr Badmaev, an FSB operative from Elista.