Russian missile strike on the Dnieper on June 24 — the number of dead and injured has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile strike on the Dnieper on June 24 — the number of dead and injured has increased

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipro
Читати українською

On the afternoon of June 24, Russia attacked the Dnipro with 4 Iskander missiles. As of 2:00 p.m. on June 25, 19 people were reported dead and over 300 injured as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.

Points of attention

  • Tragic incident: On June 24, Russia launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River, resulting in 19 reported deaths and over 300 injuries.
  • Increasing casualties: The number of dead and injured individuals continues to rise as more information emerges about the aftermath of the attack.
  • Official confirmation: Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, has verified the casualties caused by the Russian terrorist attack.

19 people died in Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack on June 24

There are already 19 dead in Dnipro due to yesterday's Russian attack.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

In total, there are 21 in the region. Condolences to all who have lost their relatives and friends.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Lysak also specified the number of wounded.

The number of injured residents has also increased. There are over 300 of them. Thanks to the doctors. They are watching over the people who remain in medical facilities. They are doing everything to save and restore the health of the injured.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?