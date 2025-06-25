Russian missile strike on the Dnieper on June 24 — the number of dead and injured has increased

On the afternoon of June 24, Russia attacked the Dnipro with 4 Iskander missiles. As of 2:00 p.m. on June 25, 19 people were reported dead and over 300 injured as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

In total, there are 21 in the region. Condolences to all who have lost their relatives and friends. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Lysak also specified the number of wounded.