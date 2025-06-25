Russian missile strike on the Dnieper on June 24 — the number of dead and injured has increased

On the afternoon of June 24, Russia attacked the Dnipro with 4 Iskander missiles. As of 2:00 p.m. on June 25, 19 people were reported dead and over 300 injured as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.
