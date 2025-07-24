"Russian nuclear sabotage" in space. Experts sound the alarm over new threat

According to analysts, such an act of sabotage is beneficial to Russia because it will be impossible to prove its guilt.

Experts sound the alarm over new threat from Russia in space

Russia is unleashing a new phase of hybrid warfare, this time in space. The Kremlin is considering launching an in-orbit "nuclear sabotage" capable of disabling US, European and SpaceX satellites.

The beauty of this sabotage is that it will be impossible to prove. Moscow will get the satellites destroyed and “plausible deniability” as a gift, says space weapons expert Elena Grossfeld of King’s College London.

According to US intelligence, Russia is working on a secret project to place nuclear weapons in space. One option is a nuclear explosion near the Van Allen radiation belt, which would cause a cascade of satellite failures without direct attack.

Grossfeld argues that such a scenario is an orbital version of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

One explosion and thousands of satellites are out of action. It's a game-changer. Share

SpaceX's Starlink satellites, which provide communications for the Ukrainian government, military, and civilians, are particularly vulnerable. Russia has already attacked Starlink terminals on the ground and has repeatedly threatened to shoot down the company's satellites.

Moscow is investing in anti-satellite weapons of various types—missiles, lasers, cyberattacks. But a nuclear explosion is the pinnacle of this arsenal.

Despite previous attacks—such as the destruction of Viasat's ground system before the invasion of Ukraine—NATO has not taken decisive action.