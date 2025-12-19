Russian reconnaissance drone "Orlan" discovered in Turkey

A Russian reconnaissance drone "Orlan-10" was discovered in the Turkish province of Kocaeli near the city of Izmit.

Russian drone "Orlan" found in Turkey

This is reported by the ILKHA news agency.

The drone was discovered in a rural area in the Chubuklubala area on December 19. Share

As noted, the drone was found by local residents, who immediately notified the authorities of the find.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene quickly surrounded the area, restricting access to it.

Experts are working to determine whether the drone was shot down, suffered a technical malfunction, or made an emergency landing.

The UAV was transported to a secure facility for detailed forensic and technical analysis, which will include examination of data storage systems, onboard cameras, and communications equipment.

This is the second drone incident in Turkey in the past week. Earlier it was reported that Turkish fighter jets shot down an "unmanned" drone flying from the Black Sea. Turkey did not reveal who exactly owned the drone.