Russia's Abduction of Ukrainian Children. What the DIU Learned

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that its cyber specialists were able to obtain new evidence of the mass abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians from the temporarily occupied territories of our country.

New data from the State Security Service regarding the abduction of Ukrainian children

Further evidence of Russian war crimes was obtained as part of a large-scale cyber operation.

It was during this period that Ukrainian intelligence officers gained access to the servers of the occupying authorities of Crimea.

First of all, we are talking about documentation confirming the forced displacement of children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

This time, GUR cyber specialists were able to gain access to several thousand lists of abducted children, characteristics of abducted children who were left without guardianship, illegal decisions on the appointment of new guardians from among Russian citizens for abducted orphans, addresses of new places of residence and resettlement of abducted Ukrainian children.

Thousands of files containing invaluable information about one of the largest war crimes committed by the Russian Federation — the abduction of Ukrainian children — have already been transferred to law enforcement agencies. They will be analyzed and included in criminal proceedings. Andriy Yusov Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Yusov draws attention to the fact that all this data makes it possible to find and return kidnapped children to Ukraine, as well as punish those involved in this crime.