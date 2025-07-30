Russia's Abduction of Ukrainian Children. What the DIU Learned

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that its cyber specialists were able to obtain new evidence of the mass abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians from the temporarily occupied territories of our country.
- DIU's access to servers of occupying authorities in Crimea has yielded crucial data on abducted Ukrainian children, facilitating criminal proceedings.
- The information obtained allows for the identification and return of kidnapped children to Ukraine, as well as the prosecution of perpetrators.
New data from the State Security Service regarding the abduction of Ukrainian children
Further evidence of Russian war crimes was obtained as part of a large-scale cyber operation.
It was during this period that Ukrainian intelligence officers gained access to the servers of the occupying authorities of Crimea.
First of all, we are talking about documentation confirming the forced displacement of children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
This time, GUR cyber specialists were able to gain access to several thousand lists of abducted children, characteristics of abducted children who were left without guardianship, illegal decisions on the appointment of new guardians from among Russian citizens for abducted orphans, addresses of new places of residence and resettlement of abducted Ukrainian children.
Yusov draws attention to the fact that all this data makes it possible to find and return kidnapped children to Ukraine, as well as punish those involved in this crime.
If you want to learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by the Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
