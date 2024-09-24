Incomes of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation from the sale of oil fell to the lowest level in the last 8 months. It also indicated that the volume of supplies fell to the lowest level since July.

British journalists noted that the four-week average of oil exports fell to 3.1 million barrels per day for the week to September 22.

What is important to understand is that this is 115,000 barrels per day less than in the previous period.

In addition, it is noted that weekly volumes decreased by approximately 390 thousand.

A four-day outage at the Kozmino export terminal on Russia's Pacific coast indicates that maintenance at the port or the pipeline that supplies it has caused a sharp drop in eastbound oil flows from the country.

Gross revenue fell to the lowest level since late January on both a weekly and four-week basis, analysts said, as lower volumes outweighed the first price increase in three weeks for Russia's Urals crude, analysts said.

What is important to understand is that the increase of $3 per barrel brought the price of the Urals brand back above the threshold of 60, which the Group of Seven tried to impose as sanctions against the Russian Federation against the backdrop of its war with Ukraine.

The states actively continue to increase the pressure on Moscow, as well as on its allies, who ignore the restrictions on cooperation with the aggressor country.

For example, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control recently asked at least one insurance company to provide information on 14 companies suspected of violating Russian oil sanctions.