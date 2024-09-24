Russia's income from oil sales has decreased significantly
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia's income from oil sales has decreased significantly

New problems have appeared in Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Incomes of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation from the sale of oil fell to the lowest level in the last 8 months. It also indicated that the volume of supplies fell to the lowest level since July.

Points of attention

  • Russia has faced a reduction in opportunities to sell its oil.
  • The USA continues to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation in order to stop its aggression against Ukraine.
  • Russian refineries felt the negative impact, reducing the average level of oil processing.

New problems have appeared in Russia

British journalists noted that the four-week average of oil exports fell to 3.1 million barrels per day for the week to September 22.

What is important to understand is that this is 115,000 barrels per day less than in the previous period.

In addition, it is noted that weekly volumes decreased by approximately 390 thousand.

A four-day outage at the Kozmino export terminal on Russia's Pacific coast indicates that maintenance at the port or the pipeline that supplies it has caused a sharp drop in eastbound oil flows from the country.

Gross revenue fell to the lowest level since late January on both a weekly and four-week basis, analysts said, as lower volumes outweighed the first price increase in three weeks for Russia's Urals crude, analysts said.

The USA continues to inflict sanctions on the economy of the Russian Federation

What is important to understand is that the increase of $3 per barrel brought the price of the Urals brand back above the threshold of 60, which the Group of Seven tried to impose as sanctions against the Russian Federation against the backdrop of its war with Ukraine.

The states actively continue to increase the pressure on Moscow, as well as on its allies, who ignore the restrictions on cooperation with the aggressor country.

For example, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control recently asked at least one insurance company to provide information on 14 companies suspected of violating Russian oil sanctions.

Russia's average crude output fell to 5.28 million barrels per day from September 12 to 18, the lowest weekly reading since late June, as Russian refineries began seasonal maintenance.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US imposed sanctions on a number of Russian banks due to cooperation with North Korea
U.S.Department of a Treasury
USA
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Despite the sanctions, Russian exports of petroleum products have resumed. What is the reason?
Despite the sanctions, Russian exports of petroleum products have resumed. What is the reason?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?