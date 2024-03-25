Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 25: the first details

On March 25, at 10:29 a.m., the Air Force reported that Russia launched missiles on Kyiv.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on March 25. What is known

At 10:33, the first explosions rang out in the capital — air defence forces were at work.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, the fall of debris was recorded in the Pechersk district.

Currently, it is known about the damage to the residential building.

Emergency services follow the scene.

The Kyiv City Military Administration confirms this information.

Subsequently, Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of the capital, announced that emergency services had been called to the Pechersk, Solomyansky, and Dniprovsky districts.

Missile fragments were found in a forest strip in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. So far, there has been no information about the victims and the destruction.

At the same time, information appeared in Russian telegram channels that the attack on Kyiv was carried out by hypersonic "Zirkons".

According to other data, the enemy launched with modified ONIX-M missiles.

There is currently no official confirmation of these data.

