Russia's war with the Baltic states may start under the pretext of an uprising of Poles in Belarus.

How can the Russian Federation start a war with the Baltic states

This opinion was voiced by Austrian political scientist Gustav Gressel on Bild, commenting on the map of the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2017". Although in words they were defensive and anti-terrorist, in fact the Russian Armed Forces practiced attacking NATO countries from several directions.

According to Gressel, the pretext for war in such a scenario could be the staged uprising of the Polish minority in the Grodno region of Belarus, which was allegedly supported by the Baltic states. To protect an ally, they are attacked by Russia in response.

The political scientist noted that now all the forces of the Russian Armed Forces are drawn up in Ukraine, and there is no one to fight in the Baltics. But if Russia defeats the Armed Forces, then battle-hardened units can be transferred to a new war. The attention to this region is evidenced by the recent recreation of the Leningrad Military District.

According to the political scientist, in the event of a new war, everything will depend on how quickly the Baltic states and Poland will mobilize and whether they will stop the Russian Armed Forces at the border.

NATO will then transfer land reserves there and use Sweden's airfields to seize air superiority. Gressel believes that Russia will not use nuclear weapons, but will limit itself to a conventional war. Nuclear threats may arise after the seizure of the Baltic states in order to force the West to recognize them as part of the Russian Federation.

The Baltic states are preparing for defense

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will build anti-mobile defense structures on the borders with Russia and Belarus. The defense ministers of the Baltic countries approved the construction concept and signed the corresponding agreement back in January. The purpose of these structures is to prevent a military conflict in the region.

The basis of this defensive line will be more than 1,000 concrete bunkers. Only on the Russian-Estonian border, it is planned to build 600 such structures, the cost of which is estimated at 60 million euros. Nearby will also be equipped warehouses with ammunition, as well as additional fortifications - anti-tank mines, ditches, a brown spiral and concrete pyramids known as "dragon's teeth".

It is claimed that the project is planned to be implemented as soon as possible due to fears of an imminent attack on the Baltic states.

The warrior "Latvian" spoke about the plans of the Russian Federation to seize the plans of the Baltic States

"Latvian" - a fighter of the 3rd OShBr, a volunteer from Latvia, an ex-fighter of "Kraken" in an interview about when Putin will attack the Baltic countries - Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, about how Latvians support Ukraine and Russian Zhduns in Latvia, who and how to prepare for war, as well as about AZOV, Centuria, Nord Storm and Cult of the Knife.

In 2017, Mykyta came to Ukraine for a few days, but remained here until now. Together with his brothers, he created the "Knife Cult", which teaches self-defense techniques with a knife, and the Nord Storm formation, whose members now fight as part of various units. Currently, "Latvian" is a fighter of the 3rd Assault, in which he fights not only for the freedom and independence of Ukraine, but also for the safety of Latvia.