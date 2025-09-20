Saturn reaches opposition — date already known

Saturn will soon finally reach opposition, putting our planet directly between Saturn and the Sun. This will happen on September 21st, so people will be able to enjoy this bright phenomenon.

When and how to see Saturn in all its glory

On September 21, the Sun, Earth, and Saturn will finally line up in a straight line.

At this moment, the gas giant will be as large and bright as possible, as Saturn will be closest to our planet.

Moreover, it will be completely illuminated by the sun's rays due to its position relative to the sun.

Astronomers point out that such an unusual spectacle can be enjoyed only once every 378 days.

Interestingly, when Saturn reaches opposition, the conditions for observing will be ideal. On September 21, the Moon will be in a new phase, so the moonlight will not threaten to obscure objects in the night sky. Share

Given the fact that the gas giant will be directly opposite the Sun, the planet will be visible throughout the night.

To see Saturn in all its glory, you need to do it away from sources of artificial light.

It is also important to give your eyes 15-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness before you begin observing.