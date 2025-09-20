Saturn reaches opposition — date already known

Saturn will soon finally reach opposition, putting our planet directly between Saturn and the Sun. This will happen on September 21st, so people will be able to enjoy this bright phenomenon.
Points of attention
- The Zeeliger effect will make Saturn's rings appear much brighter than usual during this opposition event, making it a captivating sight for stargazers.
- Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness Saturn in all its glory, as such an alignment between Earth, Saturn, and the Sun only occurs once every 378 days.
When and how to see Saturn in all its glory
On September 21, the Sun, Earth, and Saturn will finally line up in a straight line.
At this moment, the gas giant will be as large and bright as possible, as Saturn will be closest to our planet.
Moreover, it will be completely illuminated by the sun's rays due to its position relative to the sun.
Astronomers point out that such an unusual spectacle can be enjoyed only once every 378 days.
Given the fact that the gas giant will be directly opposite the Sun, the planet will be visible throughout the night.
To see Saturn in all its glory, you need to do it away from sources of artificial light.
It is also important to give your eyes 15-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness before you begin observing.
The best way to see Saturn is through binoculars or a home telescope. This will allow you to see Saturn's stunning rings, which undergo a dramatic increase in brightness known as the Zeeliger effect.