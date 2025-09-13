SBU struck two Russian tankers in the port of Primorsk — insiders

Anonymous Reuters sources among the Ukrainian military report that during a drone attack by the Security Service of Ukraine on the Russian port of Primorsk, two Russian tankers were damaged at once - Kusto and Cai Yun.
Points of attention
- Experts suggest that even a temporary shutdown of the port of Primorsk can have severe economic repercussions on the aggressor country.
- The port of Primorsk, a crucial oil loading port on the Baltic Sea and the final destination of the Baltic Pipeline System, plays a vital role in Russia's oil export operations.
Consequences of a new successful SBU operation
As journalists managed to find out, the affected Russian ships are part of the enemy's "shadow fleet".
In addition, it is indicated that they fly the flag of the Seychelles.
Insiders point out that after the SBU drone strike, Russia's largest oil product export port in the Baltic Sea stopped its operations.
According to experts, the trade turnover of the port of Primorsk reaches $100 million daily.
According to them, even a short-term shutdown of the port causes enormous economic losses to the aggressor country.
As a reminder: on September 12, the governor of the Russian Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, officially confirmed that one of the ships in the Primorsk oil terminal was on fire due to a drone attack.
The port of Primorsk is one of the largest Russian oil loading ports on the Baltic Sea, the final destination of the Baltic Pipeline System.