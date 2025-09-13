SBU struck two Russian tankers in the port of Primorsk — insiders

Anonymous Reuters sources among the Ukrainian military report that during a drone attack by the Security Service of Ukraine on the Russian port of Primorsk, two Russian tankers were damaged at once - Kusto and Cai Yun.

Consequences of a new successful SBU operation

As journalists managed to find out, the affected Russian ships are part of the enemy's "shadow fleet".

In addition, it is indicated that they fly the flag of the Seychelles.

Insiders point out that after the SBU drone strike, Russia's largest oil product export port in the Baltic Sea stopped its operations.

The extent of damage to the pumping station, which in addition to the tankers was also attacked, is currently unknown, the report says.

According to experts, the trade turnover of the port of Primorsk reaches $100 million daily.

According to them, even a short-term shutdown of the port causes enormous economic losses to the aggressor country.

As a reminder: on September 12, the governor of the Russian Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, officially confirmed that one of the ships in the Primorsk oil terminal was on fire due to a drone attack.