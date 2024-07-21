On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that supporting Ukraine is a matter of Germany's historical responsibility.

Given our own history, there can be only one place for Germany in this situation: on the side of Ukraine. In 2024, we cannot celebrate this on July 20 without thinking about the brave citizens of Ukraine, who have been resisting the criminal Russian war of aggression for more than two years, - noted Scholz. Share

According to him, the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin to destroy Ukrainian statehood continues.

With which the Russian rulers openly aim to conquer Ukraine and destroy it as a sovereign country - 79 years after the end of the Second World War and 79 years after the entry into force of the Charter of the United Nations, - noted Scholz. Share

Olaf Scholz

In addition, Scholz called on German citizens to be vigilant about the issue of protecting democracy.

Democracy depends on the participation of citizens, their treatment of each other with respect and opposition to all forms of misanthropy and extremism. "Those who fight against our democracy will always meet our determined resistance," said Scholz. Share

