Scholz declared about Germany's historical duty to support Ukraine
Olaf Scholz
Source:  Spiegel

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that supporting Ukraine is a matter of Germany's historical responsibility.

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasizes Germany's historical duty to support Ukraine in light of the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler.
  • Supporting Ukraine is seen as a critical step in ensuring world peace and upholding democratic values by the German government.
  • Scholz calls on German citizens to be vigilant in protecting democracy, treating each other with respect, and opposing all forms of misanthropy and extremism.
  • The attempted assassination of Hitler in 1944 serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for democracy and the importance of standing up against aggression and tyranny.
  • Germany's stance on supporting Ukraine reflects its commitment to history and the values of peace, democracy, and sovereignty in the face of contemporary challenges.

Given our own history, there can be only one place for Germany in this situation: on the side of Ukraine. In 2024, we cannot celebrate this on July 20 without thinking about the brave citizens of Ukraine, who have been resisting the criminal Russian war of aggression for more than two years, - noted Scholz.

According to him, the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin to destroy Ukrainian statehood continues.

With which the Russian rulers openly aim to conquer Ukraine and destroy it as a sovereign country - 79 years after the end of the Second World War and 79 years after the entry into force of the Charter of the United Nations, - noted Scholz.

Olaf Scholz

In addition, Scholz called on German citizens to be vigilant about the issue of protecting democracy.

Democracy depends on the participation of citizens, their treatment of each other with respect and opposition to all forms of misanthropy and extremism. "Those who fight against our democracy will always meet our determined resistance," said Scholz.

What is known about the attempted assassination of Hitler

On July 20, 1944, Wehrmacht officers led by Count von Stauffenberg tried to kill the main fascist with explosives and overthrow the National Socialist regime, but the attempt turned out to be in vain. Then Hitler survived and continued the war for more than nine months.

Olaf Scholz

