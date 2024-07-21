On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that supporting Ukraine is a matter of Germany's historical responsibility.
Scholz stated about Germany's historic duty to support Ukraine
According to him, the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin to destroy Ukrainian statehood continues.
In addition, Scholz called on German citizens to be vigilant about the issue of protecting democracy.
What is known about the attempted assassination of Hitler
On July 20, 1944, Wehrmacht officers led by Count von Stauffenberg tried to kill the main fascist with explosives and overthrow the National Socialist regime, but the attempt turned out to be in vain. Then Hitler survived and continued the war for more than nine months.
