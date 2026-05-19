Scientists have found an unusual way to treat cocaine addiction

A new large-scale study has found that just one dose of psilocybin, found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, can help cure cocaine addiction.
Points of attention
- This innovative approach offers new hope for individuals struggling with cocaine addiction, especially in the absence of FDA-approved medications for this type of addiction.
- The study's findings highlight the potential of psilocybin-assisted therapy as a groundbreaking method for addressing addiction and promoting long-term recovery.
A new way to fight cocaine addiction
What is important to understand is that there are currently no FDA-approved medications for addiction to cocaine and other stimulants.
However, scientists from the UK have recently turned their attention to psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance found in some mushrooms of the Psilocybe genus.
A statement on this issue was made by Gabrielle Aguin-Libes, a clinical psychologist at Yale School of Medicine.
According to her, psilocybin is different from most addiction medications, which act on the same neurochemical systems as the drug itself.
In addition, it is emphasized that it is not a maintenance therapy, so it should not be used on a regular basis.