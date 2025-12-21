Scientists have noticed unusual mutations in bears

Italian scientists from the University of Ferrara and other research centers conducted a new large-scale study, which revealed that bears in Italy have become significantly less aggressive compared to representatives of other populations.

What's happening to the bears?

According to the publication Molecular Biology and Evolution , long-term coexistence with humans has played a role in the lives of Apennine brown bears (Ursus arctos marsicanus).

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a small isolated population — about 50 individuals — that has lived in central Italy for thousands of years.

As part of the new study, scientists collected and analyzed the genomes of 12 bears from the Apennines and compared them with relatives from Slovakia and Europe.

Scientists concluded that Italian bears have become less aggressive over time than representatives of other European populations.

According to researchers, this happened due to natural selection, which favored the survival of those individuals that got along better with humans.