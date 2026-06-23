Scientists sound the alarm over hydroclimatic "jumps" - what threat this poses to humanity

Scientists warn that global warming will lead to more frequent abrupt transitions from drought to rain.

The Earth is threatened by a new disaster due to global warming

Rising global temperatures could lead to more frequent so-called hydroclimatic "jumps" - abrupt transitions from dry weather to heavy rainfall and vice versa. This is the conclusion reached by scientists who studied the impact of global warming on river basins in the UK.

As the atmosphere warms, it can hold more moisture, which increases extreme precipitation. After a prolonged drought, dry and compacted soil absorbs water less easily, so heavy rains are more likely to cause surface runoff, localized flooding, soil erosion, and water quality degradation. Share

Transitions from wet to dry periods are equally dangerous. Heavy rainfall can create the illusion of sufficient water supplies, but a sudden change in weather conditions can quickly lead to water shortages.

In particular, the researchers analysed almost 700 river basins in the UK and modelled their state in the event of a global temperature increase of 2 and 4 degrees. The results showed that the frequency of both dry-wet and wet-dry transitions will increase significantly. In some regions, the number of such events could more than double compared to the end of the 20th century.

The authors of the study note that traditional methods of combating floods and droughts may prove insufficient in the face of climate change. In their opinion, it is necessary to prepare not for individual extreme events, but for their sequential change, as well as to develop water storage systems and regional adaptation programs.

American climatologists are warning that the summer of 2026 could be one of the hottest on record. According to forecasts, the average temperature on Earth will be almost 1.9 °C higher than pre-industrial levels, and the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will reach record values. Share

Scientists attribute this to emissions from burning fossil fuels, leading to more frequent heat waves, severe storms and large-scale wildfires.