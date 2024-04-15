Sea Baby and "Mamay". The SSU announced a "deadly improvement" of maritime drones

SSU maritime drones have no analogues in the West and are invisible to enemy detection systems. Sea Baby and Mamai drones are currently in service with the SSU.

Ukrainian naval drones have become more deadly

The SSU is working on the improvement of unique maritime drones.

SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko said this in a telethon.

In 2022, there was no alternative to the SSU's maritime attack drones in the world. Existing Western drones were large and unmaneuverable, and could easily be detected by enemy radars. In addition, Western drones did not have a combat unit, because they were used for logistics or intelligence. Artem Dekhtyarenko Spokesman of the SSU

Therefore, according to Dekhtyarenko, the SSU decided to develop the concept of its own maritime strike drone, which was supposed to work in the noise range at the border of two environments — water and air.

It is precisely because of its small size that hydroacoustics cannot hear it from below, and radars do not notice it from above. Moreover, the body of the drone is made of radio-absorbing material. This concept fully confirmed its inconspicuousness and striking power during operations conducted by the SSU together with the Navy. Such drones can only be seen visually, not on a surveillance system.

In general, as the SSU spokesman said, these naval drones hit 11 ships of the Russian Federation, as well as the Crimean bridge, which the Russian Federation used to supply weapons for the war.

The cost of SSU drones is estimated at 8.5 million hryvnias, while the Russian ships they destroy are worth several tens of millions of dollars.

Of course, we cannot reveal all the technical characteristics, but we can note that these are already new generations of drones, on the improvement of which we continue to work. For example, the Sea Baby of 2024 is a new generation drone that is even more deadly. It is capable of delivering almost a ton of explosives over 1,000 km. The SBU can reach a target almost anywhere in the Black Sea.

Naval drones in the war with the Russian Federation

The Ukrainian military has repeatedly used naval drones against the occupiers. With the help of such drones, Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy a number of ships.

In addition to the SSU, the Main Directorate of Intelligence also uses naval drones against the Russians. DIU has its own drone — Magura.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that "Magura V5" sea drones were able to make a real revolution in the conduct of military operations against Russia at sea.

The reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs", the amphibious ships "Akula" and "Serna", the missile ship "Ivanovets", the large landing ship "Cesar Kunikov" and the patrol ship of the Russian Navy "Cergei Kotov" went to the bottom thanks to the Ukrainian naval drones "Magura V5" ", — say the DIU.

The commander of the DIU special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Group-13 with the call sign "Thirteenth" says that this drone does not emit much heat, which is why it is almost invisible to thermal imaging cameras.