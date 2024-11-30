Against the background of large-scale protests in Georgia due to the refusal of the authorities to continue negotiations on joining the EU, local police detained more than 100 demonstrators.

What is known about the crackdown on protests in Georgia and the harsh detention of activists

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia state that 10 police officers were injured allegedly due to clashes with protestors.

It is known that the security forces detained 107 people who are accused of resisting the police and petty hooliganism.

Over the past two days, 150 protesters have been detained.

Georgian mass media report on numerous cases of beatings of protesters and journalists by police officers.

Footage of physical assault on RealPolitika journalist Aka Zarqua by the Police. “Zero provocation, zero violations. I was working while fully complying with all the rules and in full gear. Yet, simply because they didn’t like me being there, about ten special forces officers… pic.twitter.com/8ALaJoTtrk — Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) November 29, 2024

In response, protesters hurled pyrotechnics at the security forces, erected barricades and lit bonfires.

According to Reuters journalists, security forces used water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray against the protesters.

We will be here every night until they get tired, — said the leader of Georgia's largest opposition party "Coalition for Change" Nika Gvaramia. Share

What is known about the reaction of the President of Georgia and other leading figures to the crackdown on protests in Georgia

Against the backdrop of dispersal of protests, President Salome Zurabishvili made an appeal to Georgian citizens living abroad.

She urged compatriots to express their position on what is happening in their native country.

Compatriots living in Europe and America! Acquaintances or strangers, I appeal to you! Wake up! The time has come to clearly express our position regarding these cruel, merciless Russian-style special operations, the suppression of freedom of speech... It is no longer possible to remain silent and pretend that nothing is happening in the Motherland, — urged Zurabishvili. Share

Zurabishvili said that Georgians need to express their position in the press, on television, in embassies and in social networks.

It is known that journalist Aka Zarkua was injured as a result of the use of force by the police.

No provocations, no violations. I worked in full compliance with all the rules and in full gear. But simply because they didn't like that I was there, about ten special forces surrounded me and beat me until they got fed up, — says the journalist. Share

One of the videos captured the moment of the beating of the Georgian lawyer Bek Basilai during detention. It is noticeable that he did not even put up any resistance.

As a sign of protest against the Georgian government's freezing of the country's European integration process, Rati Tvalavadze, a staff member of the General Staff, a referent for US and Great Britain affairs in the Defense Forces, left his post.