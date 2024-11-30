Against the background of large-scale protests in Georgia due to the refusal of the authorities to continue negotiations on joining the EU, local police detained more than 100 demonstrators.
Points of attention
- Over 100 protesters were detained by security forces in Georgia during mass actions against the authorities, leading to clashes and injuries on both sides.
- The crackdown on protests in Georgia has sparked outrage both domestically and among Georgians living abroad, with calls for expressing solidarity and opposition to the government's actions.
- The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, urged citizens to speak out against the ruthless suppression of freedom of speech and violence against protesters by authorities.
- Security forces in Georgia used water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray against protesters, while reports indicate numerous cases of police brutality and journalist injuries.
- In a symbolic act against the government's stance on European integration, a staff member of the General Staff resigned in protest of the crackdown on protests, highlighting deep social and political tensions in Georgia.
What is known about the crackdown on protests in Georgia and the harsh detention of activists
Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia state that 10 police officers were injured allegedly due to clashes with protestors.
It is known that the security forces detained 107 people who are accused of resisting the police and petty hooliganism.
Over the past two days, 150 protesters have been detained.
Georgian mass media report on numerous cases of beatings of protesters and journalists by police officers.
Footage of physical assault on RealPolitika journalist Aka Zarqua by the Police. “Zero provocation, zero violations. I was working while fully complying with all the rules and in full gear. Yet, simply because they didn’t like me being there, about ten special forces officers… pic.twitter.com/8ALaJoTtrk— Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) November 29, 2024
In response, protesters hurled pyrotechnics at the security forces, erected barricades and lit bonfires.
According to Reuters journalists, security forces used water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray against the protesters.
What is known about the reaction of the President of Georgia and other leading figures to the crackdown on protests in Georgia
Against the backdrop of dispersal of protests, President Salome Zurabishvili made an appeal to Georgian citizens living abroad.
She urged compatriots to express their position on what is happening in their native country.
Zurabishvili said that Georgians need to express their position in the press, on television, in embassies and in social networks.
It is known that journalist Aka Zarkua was injured as a result of the use of force by the police.
One of the videos captured the moment of the beating of the Georgian lawyer Bek Basilai during detention. It is noticeable that he did not even put up any resistance.
As a sign of protest against the Georgian government's freezing of the country's European integration process, Rati Tvalavadze, a staff member of the General Staff, a referent for US and Great Britain affairs in the Defense Forces, left his post.
