On September 13, it became known that the head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu flew to Pyongyang, where he immediately met with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Shoigu's visit to the DPRK — what is known

According to Russian propagandists, on September 13, a delegation headed by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation S.K. Shoigu is in Pyongyang.

As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between our countries, there was a substantive exchange of views with Korean colleagues on a wide range of issues of the bilateral and international agenda, the message reads. Share

It is known that the former head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was received by the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

In addition, it is emphasized that the meeting took place in line with the agreements reached during the state visit of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang in June 2024.

They will make an important contribution to the implementation of the provisions of the bilateral agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership signed by them, said the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Share

What is important to know about the agreement between Putin and Kim Jong Un

On June 19, 2024, the Russian and North Korean dictators signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.

What is important to understand is that it provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of these states.

As the illegitimate head of the Kremlin himself claims, he is troubled by the fact that the West continues to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Putin is furious that allies are providing Kyiv with weapons to strike Russian territory.