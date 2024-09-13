Shoigu urgently arrived in the DPRK ― what is happening
Category
Politics
Publication date

Shoigu urgently arrived in the DPRK ― what is happening

Shoigu
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On September 13, it became known that the head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu flew to Pyongyang, where he immediately met with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Points of attention

  • Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong Un.
  • Russia's participation in the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with North Korea raises tensions on the world stage.
  • Putin complains about Western assistance to Ukraine in defense against Russian aggression.

Shoigu's visit to the DPRK — what is known

According to Russian propagandists, on September 13, a delegation headed by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation S.K. Shoigu is in Pyongyang.

As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between our countries, there was a substantive exchange of views with Korean colleagues on a wide range of issues of the bilateral and international agenda, the message reads.

It is known that the former head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was received by the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

In addition, it is emphasized that the meeting took place in line with the agreements reached during the state visit of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang in June 2024.

They will make an important contribution to the implementation of the provisions of the bilateral agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership signed by them, said the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

What is important to know about the agreement between Putin and Kim Jong Un

On June 19, 2024, the Russian and North Korean dictators signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.

What is important to understand is that it provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of these states.

As the illegitimate head of the Kremlin himself claims, he is troubled by the fact that the West continues to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Putin is furious that allies are providing Kyiv with weapons to strike Russian territory.

He also cynically complained that "this is a gross violation of the restrictions assumed by Western countries within the limits of various international obligations."

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The analyst assessed the effectiveness of mines received by Russia from the DPRK
Mortar mines
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russia again hit Ukraine with a ballistic missile produced by the North Korea
a missile from North Korea
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK is dangerous not only for Ukraine — Kirby's explanation
The White House
Why cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK is dangerous not only for Ukraine — Kirby's explanation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?