On September 13, it became known that the head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu flew to Pyongyang, where he immediately met with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Points of attention
- Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong Un.
- Russia's participation in the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with North Korea raises tensions on the world stage.
- Putin complains about Western assistance to Ukraine in defense against Russian aggression.
Shoigu's visit to the DPRK — what is known
According to Russian propagandists, on September 13, a delegation headed by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation S.K. Shoigu is in Pyongyang.
It is known that the former head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was received by the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
In addition, it is emphasized that the meeting took place in line with the agreements reached during the state visit of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang in June 2024.
What is important to know about the agreement between Putin and Kim Jong Un
On June 19, 2024, the Russian and North Korean dictators signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.
What is important to understand is that it provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of these states.
As the illegitimate head of the Kremlin himself claims, he is troubled by the fact that the West continues to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.
Putin is furious that allies are providing Kyiv with weapons to strike Russian territory.
He also cynically complained that "this is a gross violation of the restrictions assumed by Western countries within the limits of various international obligations."
