Shooting in Kyiv — there are dead and wounded, law enforcement officers have eliminated the terrorist
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Events
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Shooting in Kyiv — there are dead and wounded, law enforcement officers have eliminated the terrorist

Ihor Klymenko
Kyiv
Читати українською

Among the 10 wounded by the terrorist in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital is a child, and 5 deaths are also known. The terrorist, who is originally from Moscow, has now been eliminated.

Points of attention

  • A terrorist from Moscow killed 5 people and injured 10, including a child, in a shooting incident in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the elimination of the terrorist and reported on the ongoing special operation at the scene.

Terrorist kills 5 people in Kyiv

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to medical information, two of the deceased are currently in the Holosiivskyi district.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

According to him, a special operation to detain the man who opened fire and is currently inside the supermarket is ongoing.

Five people injured in a shooting on the street were hospitalized in the capital's hospital.

Among them is a child. As well as a security guard at the supermarket where the shooter broke in and is currently located.

The operation to detain him is ongoing. Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko arrived at the scene of the crime.

Klymenko stated that the shooter in Kyiv was eliminated during his detention.

Special forces of the National Police's KORD stormed the store where the attacker was. He took people hostage and shot at police officers during the arrest. Before that, negotiators tried to contact him.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the 58-year-old shooter — a native of Moscow — killed four people, after which he barricaded himself inside the supermarket and held hostages.

According to preliminary data, he used an automatic weapon. At the same time, a fire broke out in the apartment where the attacker was registered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the death toll is 5 people.

As of now, 10 people have been hospitalized with injuries and traumas. All are receiving the necessary assistance. 4 hostages have been rescued.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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