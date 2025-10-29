Singer Nelly Furtado is leaving the big stage — what is the reason?

World-famous Canadian singer Nelly Furtado, known for the hits "Say It Right" and "Give It To Me", has officially announced the end of her musical career. Decades of success on stage for the star.

Nelly Furtado has dedicated many years to music

The star drew fans' attention to the fact that her first album was released 25 years ago.

"In the first slide, I'm 20 years old, about to play my first gig as a professional artist at Lilith Fair. I went to the store and bought this pink dress and sparkly platform shoes to perform in," recalls Nelly. Share

According to Furtado, she has just decided to end her musical career and focus on goals "appropriate" to this period of her life.

Against this backdrop, the singer addressed all her fans and thanked them for their support:

"I am grateful for all the years of fun and true wonder. Infinite gratitude to everyone who has ever listened to my music and attended any of my shows. I love you and your open hearts! Also, thank you to all those who have worked so hard to help me realize my dreams on a creative level," Nelly emphasized. Share

Insiders claim that the reason for the end of her career was the constant hate towards the artist's figure.