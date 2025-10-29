Singer Nelly Furtado is leaving the big stage — what is the reason?
Category
Showbiz
Publication date

Singer Nelly Furtado is leaving the big stage — what is the reason?

Nelly Furtado has dedicated many years to music
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

World-famous Canadian singer Nelly Furtado, known for the hits "Say It Right" and "Give It To Me", has officially announced the end of her musical career. Decades of success on stage for the star.

Points of attention

  • Insiders suggest that constant body shaming and hate towards her figure may have played a role in her choice to leave the spotlight.
  • Fans and supporters of Nelly Furtado have been touched by her message of appreciation and farewell, marking the end of an era in music.

Nelly Furtado has dedicated many years to music

The star drew fans' attention to the fact that her first album was released 25 years ago.

"In the first slide, I'm 20 years old, about to play my first gig as a professional artist at Lilith Fair. I went to the store and bought this pink dress and sparkly platform shoes to perform in," recalls Nelly.

According to Furtado, she has just decided to end her musical career and focus on goals "appropriate" to this period of her life.

Against this backdrop, the singer addressed all her fans and thanked them for their support:

"I am grateful for all the years of fun and true wonder. Infinite gratitude to everyone who has ever listened to my music and attended any of my shows. I love you and your open hearts! Also, thank you to all those who have worked so hard to help me realize my dreams on a creative level," Nelly emphasized.

Insiders claim that the reason for the end of her career was the constant hate towards the artist's figure.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?