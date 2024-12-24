From January 1, 2025, the payment of the Unified Social Contribution (USC) will be resumed in Ukraine, which will be paid to all entrepreneurs working under the forgiven taxation system.

What is the size of the SSC provided for individual entrepreneurs in 2025?

According to tax consultant Mykhailo Smokovich, even entrepreneurs with no income will pay.

Since March 2022, payment of the single income tax has been in effect in Ukraine on a voluntary basis, which allowed individual entrepreneurs in the third simplified taxation group not to pay the single income tax in the event of a lack of income.

But from 2025, payment of a single social contribution will become mandatory for all entrepreneurs on a simplified system.

Payment of the EUC

Thus, they will have to pay 1,760 UAH every month.

Who will be able to retain the right to voluntarily pay the Social Security Contribution?

Only three categories of the population will be able to voluntarily pay a single social contribution in 2025:

pensioners;

people with disabilities;

Sole proprietors who have a main place of work and whose employer pays the SSC.

In order for a person not to have to pay a single social contribution, he or she needs to close the individual entrepreneur on the simplified taxation system. This should be done by 2025.

What is known about the Council's decision to cancel the tax increase for individual entrepreneurs?

On December 4, it became officially known that the Ukrainian Parliament voted in favor of draft law No. 9319, which, in particular, provides for the cancellation of the "retroactive" tax increase for individual entrepreneurs.

The bill concerns the taxation of fees for gig contracts for residents of "Diya.City".

In addition to regulating gig contracts, a number of amendments were made to the document: