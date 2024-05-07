Some EU states oppose plan to use profits from Russia's frozen assets for military aid to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Some EU states oppose plan to use profits from Russia's frozen assets for military aid to Ukraine

EU flags
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Some EU countries may oppose the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for the purchase of arms for Ukraine.

What is known about the conflict in the EU regarding the use of Russia's frozen assets?

It is noted that the proposal to use profits from the Russian Federation's frozen assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine was received on the eve of the meeting of 27 EU envoys on Wednesday, May 8.

During the meeting, Belgium, which currently chairs the Council of Europe, hopes to support this decision.

However, journalists of the publication, referring to six European diplomats, report that EU countries opposing military aid to Ukraine can demand the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation only to provide humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

The article's authors emphasise that another attempt will be made to attract EU countries not part of NATO, such as Austria, Malta, Cyprus, and Ireland, to oppose military aid to Ukraine.

However, abandoning the plan to purchase weapons for Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets will not remove all fears.

Which of the key EU countries opposes military aid to Ukraine at the expense of Russia's frozen assets

According to one of the European diplomats, countries such as Germany, France, and Italy also support using profits from frozen Russian assets exclusively for humanitarian aid due to fears of legal and financial risks.

There are fears that these countries will not support the agreement on Wednesday.

If approved, the deal would allow the EU to transfer between 2.5 and 3 billion euros by July to support Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany opposes the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine
Olaf Scholz
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine to receive funds from Russia's frozen assets to finance its military needs until 2028
AFU
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin prepares response to confiscation of frozen assets — Reuters
The Central Bank of Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?