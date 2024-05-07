Some EU countries may oppose the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for the purchase of arms for Ukraine.

What is known about the conflict in the EU regarding the use of Russia's frozen assets?

It is noted that the proposal to use profits from the Russian Federation's frozen assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine was received on the eve of the meeting of 27 EU envoys on Wednesday, May 8.

During the meeting, Belgium, which currently chairs the Council of Europe, hopes to support this decision.

However, journalists of the publication, referring to six European diplomats, report that EU countries opposing military aid to Ukraine can demand the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation only to provide humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

The article's authors emphasise that another attempt will be made to attract EU countries not part of NATO, such as Austria, Malta, Cyprus, and Ireland, to oppose military aid to Ukraine.

However, abandoning the plan to purchase weapons for Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets will not remove all fears.

Which of the key EU countries opposes military aid to Ukraine at the expense of Russia's frozen assets

According to one of the European diplomats, countries such as Germany, France, and Italy also support using profits from frozen Russian assets exclusively for humanitarian aid due to fears of legal and financial risks.

There are fears that these countries will not support the agreement on Wednesday.