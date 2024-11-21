The Republic of South Africa is ready to become a mediator in the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
Points of attention
- South Africa is ready to become a mediator in the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia, joining efforts with the Vatican and Qatar.
- The Ministerial Conference of the Peace Formula supports South Africa's mediation role in bringing back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
- The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' sheds light on the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, highlighting the urgent need for global response and justice restoration.
- Collaboration with South Africa in mediation efforts can contribute to supporting children's rights advocacy on a global scale.
- South Africa's historical experience in human rights adds a strong foundation to its role as a mediator in the return of abducted Ukrainian children, emphasizing the importance of restoring justice and bringing the children back home.
What is known about South Africa's readiness to mediate in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
As the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the operational director of Bring Kids Back UA Daria Zarivna notes, on Wednesday, November 20, a conference dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia was held in Pretoria.
She noted that South Africa is ready to join the mediation efforts of the Vatican and Qatar in the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
South Africa confirmed this readiness during the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula, held at the end of October in Montreal.
At the event, special attention was paid to the historical experience of South Africa in the field of human rights. The panelists discussed how these experiences can serve as a basis for supporting global advocacy for children's rights.
What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.
The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
