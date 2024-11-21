The Republic of South Africa is ready to become a mediator in the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

As the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the operational director of Bring Kids Back UA Daria Zarivna notes, on Wednesday, November 20, a conference dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia was held in Pretoria.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is a crime against humanity that requires an immediate global response. We are grateful to South Africa for its role in supporting our initiative and willingness to act as a mediator. Together, we will be able to restore justice and return our children home, — says Zarivna. Share

She noted that South Africa is ready to join the mediation efforts of the Vatican and Qatar in the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

South Africa confirmed this readiness during the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula, held at the end of October in Montreal.

At the event, special attention was paid to the historical experience of South Africa in the field of human rights. The panelists discussed how these experiences can serve as a basis for supporting global advocacy for children's rights.

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.

The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.