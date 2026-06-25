SSU and FBI exposed Russian special services in attempted cyberattacks against officials of Ukraine and partner countries

Cyber experts of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, have exposed Russian special services in systematic cyberattacks on the messengers of officials, military personnel, politicians, and activists from Ukraine, other European countries, and the US.

SSU, together with the FBI, conducted a cyber operation against Russian hackers

The goal of the hacks is to gain access to sensitive military, political, and economic information exchanged between users, as well as to steal their personal data.

Russian hackers use a variety of tools and methods for such cyberattacks. Share

For example, to extract account passwords, SMS messages are most often sent on behalf of so-called “support teams.” Such actions are disguised as the work of official bots, and the messages themselves arrive in the morning hours, when the user is extremely vulnerable due to their physical and emotional state.

The SBU emphasizes that Russian special services and hackers associated with them attack not only organizations, officials, or public figures, but also personal accounts of Ukrainians.

Therefore, the SBU calls on citizens to take care of their own cybersecurity and follow basic rules of cyber hygiene.

You should regularly check your active sessions in the messenger and end all unknown connections.

It's also a good idea to enable two-factor authentication and use a complex PIN code made up of letters and numbers.

It is important not to share your verification codes, PINs, passwords, and account recovery keys with anyone.

The SBU urges people not to click on suspicious links, even if they come from acquaintances. Their account may already be hacked, and not to open files from unknown or questionable chats, especially if they ask to do so from a computer.