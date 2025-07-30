SSU detained a "mole" in the Ukrainian Air Force — he spied on airfields with F-16 and Mirage 2000

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) in the ranks of the Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- The Security Service of Ukraine uncovered a Russian 'mole' in the Ukrainian Air Force, revealing espionage activities within the Defense Forces.
- The agent was involved in transmitting crucial information about airfields and military aircraft to facilitate potential Russian missile and drone attacks.
- The perpetrator, a major in an air brigade, faces severe consequences under the Ukrainian Criminal Code, including the possibility of life imprisonment with property confiscation.
SSU detains Russian "mole" in Ukrainian Air Force
He turned out to be an instructor pilot, a major in one of the air brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The unit in which this person served performs combat missions to shoot down enemy missiles and drones, and also practices on ground targets, supporting the operations of the Ukrainian army from the air.
As the investigation established, this agent was simultaneously carrying out several hostile missions.
First, he transmitted information to prepare new Russian missile and drone attacks on air force facilities.
In particular, the enemy's priority targets were airfields housing F-16, Mirage 2000, and Su-24 aircraft.
The agent collected the coordinates of the location of these aircraft, the schedules, and the principle of the order of their departure.
Secondly, the agent provided Russian military intelligence with personal data of Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots, the tail numbers and armament of their aircraft, and the tactics of combat missions.
To carry out the conspiracy, the defendant contacted a Russian intelligence officer via an anonymous email channel and used "secret chats" in messengers. SBU officers documented the agent's crimes and detained him after he attempted to collect a "new portion" of information.
Investigators of the Security Service plan to inform the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
The perpetrator faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.