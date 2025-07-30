SSU detained a "mole" in the Ukrainian Air Force — he spied on airfields with F-16 and Mirage 2000

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) in the ranks of the Defense Forces.

SSU detains Russian "mole" in Ukrainian Air Force

He turned out to be an instructor pilot, a major in one of the air brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The unit in which this person served performs combat missions to shoot down enemy missiles and drones, and also practices on ground targets, supporting the operations of the Ukrainian army from the air.

As the investigation established, this agent was simultaneously carrying out several hostile missions.

First, he transmitted information to prepare new Russian missile and drone attacks on air force facilities.

In particular, the enemy's priority targets were airfields housing F-16, Mirage 2000, and Su-24 aircraft.

The agent collected the coordinates of the location of these aircraft, the schedules, and the principle of the order of their departure.

In addition, to ensure the success of the enemy strike, the defendant prepared and handed over to the occupiers an analytical report on the necessary, in his opinion, tactics for delivering combined strikes. This was to allow the Russians to strike "bypassing" the defense of the relevant military facilities. Share

Secondly, the agent provided Russian military intelligence with personal data of Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots, the tail numbers and armament of their aircraft, and the tactics of combat missions.

To carry out the conspiracy, the defendant contacted a Russian intelligence officer via an anonymous email channel and used "secret chats" in messengers. SBU officers documented the agent's crimes and detained him after he attempted to collect a "new portion" of information.

Investigators of the Security Service plan to inform the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).