NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that currently there is no unity among the member states of the Alliance regarding Ukraine's membership, which is necessary for the adoption of this decision.
There is no consensus in NATO regarding Ukraine's membership
He also noted that Ukraine has the right to self-defense in the context of the permission to strike strategic objects on the territory of Russia with Western weapons.
According to Stoltenberg, Russia is currently paying a high price for a new offensive operation in Ukraine.
At the same time, the head of the Alliance noted that it is not about sending NATO troops to Ukraine.
He also dismissed Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine or partner countries.
What conclusions did NATO draw from the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine
According to Stoltenberg, NATO has already drawn a number of conclusions from Russia's war against Ukraine.
