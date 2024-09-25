"Summertime in Ukraine". Watch the trailer of the new film about the fighters of the International Legion of the DIU

Russia's war against Ukraine through the eyes of foreign volunteers — this is exactly what you can see in the film Summertime in Ukraine, created by the Babylon13 team. The main characters of the film are soldiers of the International Legion unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (DIU), who carry out combat missions in the hottest areas of the front.

What to expect from the film "Summertime in Ukraine”

In the center of the plot are impressive stories of servicemen from different parts of the world, including Great Britain, Germany, Finland, Australia and the USA.

After the full-scale invasion of Russia, they decided to defend Ukraine and joined the service of the DIU.

The film contains footage of combat work, shows how soldiers are trained during training on the training ground. In addition, you can hear the reflections of foreign volunteers about life and the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Photo: still from the film

The plot of the film tells about the stories of several volunteers. During the service, fighters become true friends. They work, study and rest together. However, the time of tests for the courage and skills of the legionnaires is coming. The hot summer months are not easy for them. And not all recruits can withstand the high pace of training and service. Share

Photo: still from the film

Against this background, alarming news about the advance of the Russian invaders is coming from the front.

How their fate will develop and what challenges foreigners in Ukraine face — watch in the movie.

Photo: still from the film

"Summertime in Ukraine” will be released on the big screens already in the fall of 2024.