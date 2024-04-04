Suspect gets life sentence for directing Iskander strike on Kramatorsk pizzeria in June 2023

The suspect who directed the Russian occupiers' missile attack on a pizzeria in Kramatorsk in the summer of 2023 was sentenced to life imprisonment. Then, 13 people died, and 64 were injured.

The Russian agent received a life sentence

Prosecutors proved the guilt of the resident of Kramatorsk. At his direction, the Russian army launched an attack from the "Iskander M" missile complex on the "RIA PIZZA" establishment.

The court established that the convict, who worked at a gas transportation company, was recruited by a representative of the Russian Federation to perform tasks.

On June 27, 2023, he was again addressed by the "head of the intelligence department of the command of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the DPR."

He tasked the man with verifying information about the presence of Ukrainian military personnel at the "RIA PIZZA" pizzeria in Kramatorsk.

Photo: SSU

The convict agreed to the offer. In the city centre, he noticed cars with military license plates in the parking lot and the military themselves in a restaurant.

The man recorded two videos, which he immediately sent to the interlocutor via Telegram messenger.

After receiving intelligence information, the occupiers launched a targeted rocket attack on a cafe in which people were staying.

The man was awaiting the court verdict and was in custody.

The SSU adds that during communication with those around him, the convict repeatedly expressed his pro-Kremlin views and thus came to the attention of the Russian special services.

Strike on Kramatorsk on June 27, 2023

On June 27, 2023, the Russians launched two missile strikes on Kramatorsk. The first hit was in the city centre, and the second was in the village of Bilenke.

Then 13 people died, 64 were injured. Among the dead, 4 children, 1 child was injured.

Ukrainian writer Viktoriya Amelina was among the dead.

Subsequently, the SSU detained the agent of the Russian Federation, who was correcting the attack on the cafe. He was informed of suspicion of treason.