Svitolina VS Kostyuk. The best tennis players of Ukraine will meet on the Roland Garros court
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Svitolina VS Kostyuk. The best tennis players of Ukraine will meet on the Roland Garros court

Svitolina and Kostyuk will become rivals in a new match at Roland Garros
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 31, Ukraine's top seed Elina Svitolina (7) successfully defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. This means that her next opponent will be Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (15).

Points of attention

  • The success of Ukrainian players at Roland Garros is a remarkable achievement for Ukrainian tennis, inspiring future generations despite the challenges the country faces.
  • The quarterfinal match between Svitolina and Kostyuk promises to be a thrilling display of talent, determination, and national pride on the prestigious Roland Garros court.

Svitolina and Kostyuk will become rivals in a new match at Roland Garros

Elina and Bencic fought fiercely for victory for 2 hours and 4 minutes — the game ended with a score of 4:6, 6:4, 6:0.

In the first set, the Ukrainian lost two break points and lost 4:6.

However, Svitolina did not give up so easily and did everything she could to fight back in the second game. Elina closed the set on the serve — 6:4.

In the third set, the Ukrainian's opponent was unable to take a single game — 6:0 in favor of Elina.

On May 31, 2026, the first Ukrainian quarterfinal at a Grand Slam tournament became a reality.

The match against Kostyuk? Ukraine is definitely going to be in the semi-finals, so it’s great. It’s hard to imagine this tournament going any better for us. This is an incredible achievement for Ukrainian tennis — we have a lot of players in the top 100 and those who are getting there in this situation, during a war. It inspires the next generation to believe that it’s possible — to one day step out on this court and win.

Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina

The first racket of Ukraine

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