Svitolina VS Kostyuk. The best tennis players of Ukraine will meet on the Roland Garros court

On May 31, Ukraine's top seed Elina Svitolina (7) successfully defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. This means that her next opponent will be Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (15).

Svitolina and Kostyuk will become rivals in a new match at Roland Garros

Elina and Bencic fought fiercely for victory for 2 hours and 4 minutes — the game ended with a score of 4:6, 6:4, 6:0.

In the first set, the Ukrainian lost two break points and lost 4:6.

However, Svitolina did not give up so easily and did everything she could to fight back in the second game. Elina closed the set on the serve — 6:4.

In the third set, the Ukrainian's opponent was unable to take a single game — 6:0 in favor of Elina.

On May 31, 2026, the first Ukrainian quarterfinal at a Grand Slam tournament became a reality.