Svitolina won a resounding victory at the WTA 250 tournament

Ukraine's top seed Elina Svitolina became the undisputed champion of the WTA 250 tournament held in Auckland, New Zealand. Our athlete successfully defeated China's Wang Xinyu on her way to victory.

Svitolina once again won for Ukraine

It is worth noting that Svitolina was able to skillfully overcome her opponent in two sets.

The first game ended with Elena winning 6:3 thanks to a break in the sixth game.

Moreover, the second set went into a tiebreak, but Elina also managed to win there.

It is worth noting that for the first racket of Ukraine, this is the 19th WTA title in her career.

It's definitely nice to win another title. Especially after a not-so-nice end to last year. This break really allowed me to recharge and come back to the court with new energy. I'm really happy to win the title here. It's been a nice week for me here. Elina Svitolina The first racket of Ukraine

According to the star tennis player, this resounding victory gives her motivation for the next tournaments.