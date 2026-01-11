Svitolina won a resounding victory at the WTA 250 tournament
Category
Sport
Publication date

Svitolina won a resounding victory at the WTA 250 tournament

Svitolina once again won for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Ukraine's top seed Elina Svitolina became the undisputed champion of the WTA 250 tournament held in Auckland, New Zealand. Our athlete successfully defeated China's Wang Xinyu on her way to victory.

Points of attention

  • Svitolina's triumph at the tournament not only boosts her confidence but also sets the stage for her upcoming tournaments, as she expresses motivation for future challenges.
  • With this significant win under her belt, Elina Svitolina is poised to continue her successful career and inspire her fans worldwide with her remarkable performance on the court.

Svitolina once again won for Ukraine

It is worth noting that Svitolina was able to skillfully overcome her opponent in two sets.

The first game ended with Elena winning 6:3 thanks to a break in the sixth game.

Moreover, the second set went into a tiebreak, but Elina also managed to win there.

It is worth noting that for the first racket of Ukraine, this is the 19th WTA title in her career.

It's definitely nice to win another title. Especially after a not-so-nice end to last year. This break really allowed me to recharge and come back to the court with new energy. I'm really happy to win the title here. It's been a nice week for me here.

Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina

The first racket of Ukraine

According to the star tennis player, this resounding victory gives her motivation for the next tournaments.

"It's very nice to win this tournament," Elina frankly admitted.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?