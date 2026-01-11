Svitolina won a resounding victory at the WTA 250 tournament

Ukraine's top seed Elina Svitolina became the undisputed champion of the WTA 250 tournament held in Auckland, New Zealand. Our athlete successfully defeated China's Wang Xinyu on her way to victory.
Points of attention
- Svitolina's triumph at the tournament not only boosts her confidence but also sets the stage for her upcoming tournaments, as she expresses motivation for future challenges.
- With this significant win under her belt, Elina Svitolina is poised to continue her successful career and inspire her fans worldwide with her remarkable performance on the court.
Svitolina once again won for Ukraine
It is worth noting that Svitolina was able to skillfully overcome her opponent in two sets.
The first game ended with Elena winning 6:3 thanks to a break in the sixth game.
Moreover, the second set went into a tiebreak, but Elina also managed to win there.
It is worth noting that for the first racket of Ukraine, this is the 19th WTA title in her career.
According to the star tennis player, this resounding victory gives her motivation for the next tournaments.