The Swedish retailer IKEA is returning to Ukraine, technical preparations are currently underway.

What is known about the return of IKEA to Ukraine

Sources, on condition of anonymity, told the media representatives—two top managers of shopping centers and two commercial real estate consultants—about the likely return of the brand.

It is specified that the return to Ukraine and the success of the Swedish clothing and cosmetics brand H&M was an "important signal" for the head office of IKEA.

In addition, experts are closely monitoring the recovery of Inditex Group, one of the largest international clothing retailers (this Spanish company includes brands popular among Ukrainians, such as Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Oysho, and others).

According to media sources, the final decision on IKEA's return to Ukraine was approved in May.

At the same time, it is currently unknown when exactly the brand's stores will resume work. The company's stores are currently undergoing preparatory work.

As a reminder, in 2020, IKEA managed to launch online sales, and in 2021, the first physical store opened on the second floor of Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv.

What has preceded it

Amid the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the transnational corporation IKEA suspended its activities on the territory of Ukraine.

Our operations are currently suspended until it is determined that we can offer a safe and secure workplace for our employees and customers, the company's website even now states. Share

It is clarified that all unfulfilled orders will be cancelled, and citizens "will be fully refunded as soon as possible."

In October 2023, it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to return IKEA, H&M and Zara and other brands to Ukraine.

On April 3, the Spanish fashion group Inditex resumed operating the first 20 stores of its brands in Ukraine.

The return of Inditex (owner of the Zara, Bershka, and Pull&Bear brands) increased attendance at Kyiv shopping malls by 20%, and in some cases, even more.