Unmanned systems are gaining more and more importance on the front and beyond. In the modern realities of combat, it is difficult to imagine both successful defense and successful offensive without them. Fiber-optic drones currently play a special role: they cannot be stopped by enemy electronic warfare, loss of communication, and even extremely difficult conditions in which other equipment is helpless.

TechEx was one of the first companies in Ukraine to implement this technology and begin full-scale production of fiber-optic drones. Its products are the first in Ukraine to be successfully codified according to NATO standards and supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The specialist told online.ua about the process of manufacturing drones using fiber-optic control, the advantages of the Stalker line, the features of cooperation with the state, and TechEx's export plans.

TechEx History. How it all began

More than 2 years ago, a group of Ukrainian engineers decided to join forces and thus increase their contribution to the fight against the aggressor. Already in 2024, the TechEx company was created.

Stalker XO-15 fiber optic FPV drone. Photo courtesy of TechEx

"As an organizational structure, we have been working since the middle of last year. But the group of engineers who are the backbone of this company is the spring of 2023," recalls Anton.

According to him, they received the first codified sample on November 25, 2024, having started the process back in the fall.

As of today, TechEx already has 4 officially codified products.

Despite the fact that the company has managed to implement many successful projects, it considers one of the most important to be the creation of the infrastructure that makes it possible to manufacture drones.

Stalker XO-10 fiber optic FPV drone. Photo courtesy of TechEx

The TechEx engineering team decided not to look for easy ways and actually created this technology from scratch together with other specialists.

"At that time, there were no machines. Some tried to use machines for winding wire — copper, some for winding thread. But all these projects did not work, because the specifics of working with fiber optics are different." Anton Chief Engineer TechEx

The company was not afraid of this challenge: it not only mechanically adapted the equipment, but also created it completely from scratch - both the hardware and the software to control it.

Ground control module - in-house development. Photo provided by TechEx

According to the specialist, this has already become a serious competitive advantage, because TechEx does not depend on a foreign manufacturer or software supplier.

"We created the equipment completely from scratch, ourselves. We wrote the software codes for it."

He also notes that the component itself for controlling drones — the fiber optic cable — can be purchased from various suppliers.

Despite the fact that Chinese developers still dominate the market due to affordable prices, TechEx was able to find worthy alternatives.

"There are several suppliers, not necessarily Chinese. It's made all over the world."

A wide range of suppliers allows TechEx to work quickly and efficiently, as there are no interruptions in raw materials. The company has learned to maintain stability in production, despite the challenges and changes that constantly appear in the market.

Fiber-optic drone: specifics and advantages

The TechEx model range includes at least two platforms: Stalker XO-10 and Stalker XO-15 . They are united by the use of fiber optic cable, which provides secure communication at a distance of up to 15 km.

Among all other types of drones, they are distinguished by one unique feature - one hundred percent resistance to electronic warfare (EW) weapons.

Testing a Stalker XO-15 fiber optic FPV drone with a 25km coil. Photo courtesy of TechEx

As for the Stalker line, it stands out against the general background with a record low coil weight for Ukrainian fiber optic drones.

Moreover, they received a layout that has become standard for this class of FPV. This means a completely free upper part of the frame for combat loading, which makes it possible to mount a warhead of any shape.

Features of the Stalker XO-10 and XO-15 drones from TechEx

Specifications of the Stalker XO-10 and XO-15 drones from TechEx. Photo courtesy of TechEx

TTX Stalker XO-10 TTX Stalker XO-15 Range: 10,000 m Range: 15,000 m Flight altitude: up to 250 m Height: up to 300 m Flight duration:- 12 min (with load)- 20 min (no load) Flight duration:- up to 15 min (with load)- up to 20 min (no load) Combat load: up to 2.5 kg Load: up to 3.5 kg

What is important to understand is that both the Stalker XO-10 and Stalker XO-15 have target detection at a distance of up to 150 m, and are also equipped with a flexible flight control system.

Ukrainian pilots are extremely successful in using each of these drones and are also sharing the results of their work with the TechEx team.

The Stalker XO-10 is more effective in attacking and destroying enemy targets on the front line. While the Stalker XO-15 is most often used to engage in the supply line, to attack rear command posts, self-propelled and towed artillery positions, enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems.

How TechEx moved into mass production

The company's chief engineer does not hide that mass production is a difficult process, within which you need to be prepared for various bureaucratic challenges.

First of all, we are talking about working with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, codification of equipment, and development of technical specifications (TS).

None of these stages could be missed on the way to scaling TechEx production.

"Deployment, codification, and generally working with government agencies is not only about the product, but also about the correct design, the correct development of documentation. Bringing the entire project into the framework that is needed so that it can be scaled quickly." Anton Chief Engineer TechEx

The company representative notes that the specifics of working with volunteers and the state are significantly different.

Testing the Stalker XO-15 fiber optic FPV drone. Photo courtesy of TechEx

As you know, most volunteers care about "having a normal and cheap drone," but the state will also require full engineering documentation, design drawings, and technological instructions.

"It just seems like it's an extra expense and an extra time. As it turns out, in order to do a lot, to do large-scale production, all this documentation is critically necessary."

According to him, this makes it possible not only to speed up production, but also to involve new workers in the process without losing quality.

It was precisely the clearly defined procedures and detailed preparation that became the key to the successful scaling of the Stalker line.

TechEx highly values its export capabilities

The company's chief engineer emphasizes that the state has never created obstacles, but on the contrary, provides important support through specialized departments.

Stalker XO-10 fiber optic FPV drone with simulated warhead. Photo courtesy of TechEx

Although there were concerns in the initial stages of TechEx's existence, cooperation with government agencies turned out to be constructive.

Anton also confirmed that special units have already been created in the system to help manufacturers go through all bureaucratic stages — from technical specifications to certification.

"The state did not create any obstacles. On the contrary, there are several departments specifically designed to help producers," he says.

Stalker XO-15 fiber optic FPV drone. Photo courtesy of TechEx

"The first technical specifications took a month to prepare, now the technical specifications take days, not weeks."

As TechEx's chief engineer noted, this experience really contributed to the successful scaling of the company.

"Only a direct contract, only a direct application. If your product is needed, they buy it." Anton Chief Engineer TechEx

The TechEx team made it clear that it does not plan to export drones. The company's technologies are another matter. They can be used abroad and returned to Ukraine - of course, in the form of drones.

As of today, TechEx has 8 projects that are at different stages: some are in the codification process, others are at the prototype stage.

As Russia only intensifies its terror, Ukrainian production is constantly under threat of disruption and destruction. That is why the company seeks to establish partnerships with manufacturers in Europe in order to receive finished products created in safe conditions.