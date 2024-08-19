The Russian authorities probably made the first attempts to block the Telegram messenger, following an analogy with the blocking of video hosting YouTube.

What is known about the first attempts to block Telegram in Russia

It is noted that on Monday night, Russian users from Moscow and St. Petersburg experienced failures in the messenger.

According to Mykhailo Klimaryov, director of the Internet Protection Society and author of the "ZaTelecom" telegram channel, the recorded failure was not accidental.

Tonight there was an attempt (testing?) to block Telegram, Klimaryov said, adding that no malfunctions in the work of Telegram were recorded outside of Russia.

Russian Telegram channels claim that Roskomnadzor tested the blocking of the messenger at night.

At the same time, Anton Gorelkin, a member of the State Duma of the aggressor country, expressed confidence that Telegram will start blocking channels that have not been registered by Roskomnadzor.

He also announces a special application of Roskomnadzor, which will distribute a special "verified source" token.

He supports this by arguing that anonymity on the Internet is a MYTH.

What is known about the blocking of popular messengers in Russia

According to intelligence information from the British Ministry of Defense, the Russian authorities managed to block the work of the Signal messenger in order to limit the communication of enemies of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's regime.

On August 9, reports began to appear in the Russian media that the Russian federal telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor had blocked the application for exchanging encrypted messages Signal for use on the territory of the country.

The official justification for this is "preventing the use of the messenger for extremist or terrorist purposes".

According to some analysts, the blocking is intended to prevent the spread of information about the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region.

However, the British Ministry of Defense noted that, most likely, the reason is different.

Signal is used by many independent Russian journalists and opposition activists to evade the Russian government's comprehensive electronic monitoring system, including the FSB's surveillance system.

The restriction is likely intended to strengthen the Russian authorities' ability to monitor and restrict the communications of private individuals hostile to the regime.

In addition, at the same time, the Russian government is banning independent media organizations, shutting down YouTube and the messaging service WhatsApp, i.e. implementing measures aimed at strengthening state control over access to mass media and information.