Terekhov explained the importance of restoring destroyed houses in Kharkiv near the front

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov spoke about why it is absolutely necessary to rebuild damaged houses in the front-line city. Despite the fact that there is a possibility of repeated "arrivals".
Why restore houses in front-line Kharkiv during the war
According to him, if houses are not rebuilt, the city will stagnate.
What is known about the latest attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv and the region
In the afternoon, April 11, the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov reported on new air attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
According to local residents and authorities, several explosions were heard in Kharkiv.
The Russians are striking the city. According to the head of Kharkiv OVA, two "arrivals" were recorded.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the north-eastern direction.