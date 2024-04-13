Terekhov explained the importance of restoring destroyed houses in Kharkiv near the front

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov spoke about why it is absolutely necessary to rebuild damaged houses in the front-line city. Despite the fact that there is a possibility of repeated "arrivals".

Why restore houses in front-line Kharkiv during the war

I understand that there may be arrivals, re-arrivals. Fortunately, we did not have such cases, but it is all possible. But it is impossible not to rebuild today. It is impossible to just sit back and wait. Because then there will be no faith in people. People want and help. We have apartment buildings, and there are a lot of them, when the residents next to us do all this. And this is very important, — said Igor Terekhov. Share

According to him, if houses are not rebuilt, the city will stagnate.

And I really want the city to live and work. It was emotionally determined both to win and to fight back. And all this depends on how we will build, how public transport will work, how lawns will be mowed. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

What is known about the latest attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv and the region

In the afternoon, April 11, the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov reported on new air attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

According to local residents and authorities, several explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

The Russians are striking the city. According to the head of Kharkiv OVA, two "arrivals" were recorded.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the north-eastern direction.