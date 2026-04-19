Terrorist attack in Kyiv. Official investigation into police actions begins

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, has ordered the launch of an official investigation into the actions of police officers during the terrorist attack in Kyiv, which killed 6 civilians.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating the actions of police officers during the terrorist attack in Kyiv

Ihor Klymenko officially confirmed that he has already given instructions to the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi.

He must immediately launch an internal investigation into the actions of police officers during the terrorist attack in the capital, which claimed the lives of 6 people.

After that, all information will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.

“To serve and protect” is not just a slogan. It must be backed up by appropriate professional actions. Especially at critical moments when people's lives depend on it. Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the results and decisions of the internal investigation will be made public by the National Police as soon as possible.

What is important to understand is that videos are being actively discussed on social networks, which show police officers running away from a criminal, effectively abandoning the injured people to their fate right on the streets.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed that the shooting in Kyiv was carried out by a 58-year-old native of Moscow — he had to be eliminated.