The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, has ordered the launch of an official investigation into the actions of police officers during the terrorist attack in Kyiv, which killed 6 civilians.
Points of attention
- Videos circulating on social media show police officers fleeing from the criminal, leaving behind injured individuals in the streets, prompting public scrutiny and demands for accountability.
- The investigation aims to uncover the truth behind the incident, with the results and decisions to be made public by the National Police of Ukraine in due course.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating the actions of police officers during the terrorist attack in Kyiv
Ihor Klymenko officially confirmed that he has already given instructions to the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi.
He must immediately launch an internal investigation into the actions of police officers during the terrorist attack in the capital, which claimed the lives of 6 people.
After that, all information will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.
According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the results and decisions of the internal investigation will be made public by the National Police as soon as possible.
What is important to understand is that videos are being actively discussed on social networks, which show police officers running away from a criminal, effectively abandoning the injured people to their fate right on the streets.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed that the shooting in Kyiv was carried out by a 58-year-old native of Moscow — he had to be eliminated.