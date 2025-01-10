The AFU continue to hold the Kurakhiv TPP — what is known

In the Kurakhiv direction, Russian occupation troops are attempting to attack the settlement of Dachne and drive the Defense Forces out of the city.
- The AFU continues to successfully hold the Kurakhiv TPP against Russian occupation troops in the ongoing conflict in Kurakhove.
- Defense forces are actively repelling attacks by the enemy and inflicting significant damage on enemy equipment in the Kurakhiv direction.
- The confrontation in Kurakhovo and its surrounding settlements in the Donetsk region showcases the resilience of Ukrainian forces against Russian occupiers.
- The spokesperson of the Khortytsia municipal district administration reports on the defensive efforts and successful resistance by Ukrainian troops against ongoing attacks in the region.
- Despite attempts by Russian occupiers to advance in various directions, the Defense Forces of Ukraine maintain their positions and repel multiple attacks, demonstrating their commitment to defending their territory.
Fighting for Kurakhove: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold TPP
This was stated on TV by the spokesman for the Khortytsia municipal district administration, Viktor Tregubov.
He noted that Ukrainian troops are holding the Kurakhiv TPP and inflicting as much damage as they can on the enemy. Also, in this direction, the Defense Forces are destroying huge amounts of enemy equipment.
In addition, when asked about the possible use by the occupiers of the TOS-1A "Sontsepok" multiple launch rocket system in Chasovye Yar, Tregubov did not confirm this information.
As for the "Sunny" I have no confirmation yet. I must note that this weapon is, of course, quite powerful, but with a very large number of limitations. First of all, it has a rather short range and very low accuracy, so I think that if it really comes to that, we have a good chance that it will be destroyed. I am not ready to comment on whether it is currently involved. So far, no such information has been received.
According to him, there have been no advances in Chasovoe Yar, and fighting is taking place on the same lines of contact. This also applies to neighboring settlements.
What happened on the Donetsk front on January 9
In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 17 times near Zeleny Gay, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanka, Tverdokhlibovye, Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Ivanivka.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, 7 clashes were recorded near Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.
In the direction of Toretsk, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy units near Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbinivka.
In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military stopped 42 unsuccessful assault and offensive attempts by Russian occupiers near Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Yelizavetivka, Promyny, Lysivka, Zeleny, Zviry, Novy Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyny, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandreyevka, and Novoelizavetivka.
In the direction of Kurakhovo, 29 attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled near Srebne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny.
In the direction of Vremivka, the enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Yantarne, Vremivka, Konstantinopyl, and Rozlyv.
