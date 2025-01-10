The AFU continue to hold the Kurakhiv TPP — what is known

In the Kurakhiv direction, Russian occupation troops are attempting to attack the settlement of Dachne and drive the Defense Forces out of the city.

Fighting for Kurakhove: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold TPP

This was stated on TV by the spokesman for the Khortytsia municipal district administration, Viktor Tregubov.

Now the Russians are trying to attack in the Dachny area and knock Ukrainian forces out of Kurakhove. Viktor Tregubov Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Municipal Administrative District

He noted that Ukrainian troops are holding the Kurakhiv TPP and inflicting as much damage as they can on the enemy. Also, in this direction, the Defense Forces are destroying huge amounts of enemy equipment.

Battles for Kurakhove

In addition, when asked about the possible use by the occupiers of the TOS-1A "Sontsepok" multiple launch rocket system in Chasovye Yar, Tregubov did not confirm this information.

As for the "Sunny" I have no confirmation yet. I must note that this weapon is, of course, quite powerful, but with a very large number of limitations. First of all, it has a rather short range and very low accuracy, so I think that if it really comes to that, we have a good chance that it will be destroyed. I am not ready to comment on whether it is currently involved. So far, no such information has been received.

According to him, there have been no advances in Chasovoe Yar, and fighting is taking place on the same lines of contact. This also applies to neighboring settlements.

What happened on the Donetsk front on January 9

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 17 times near Zeleny Gay, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanka, Tverdokhlibovye, Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Ivanivka.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian occupiers carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Belogorivka. Share

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 7 clashes were recorded near Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy units near Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military stopped 42 unsuccessful assault and offensive attempts by Russian occupiers near Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Yelizavetivka, Promyny, Lysivka, Zeleny, Zviry, Novy Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyny, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandreyevka, and Novoelizavetivka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, 29 attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled near Srebne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny.

In the direction of Vremivka, the enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Yantarne, Vremivka, Konstantinopyl, and Rozlyv.