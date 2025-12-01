The AFU denied false Russian statements regarding the capture of Stavki and Novoselivka in the Donetsk region
Publication date

The AFU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have denied the statements of the Russian military leadership about the capture of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

The command of the 20th Army and the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged capture of the towns of Stavka and Novoselivka in the area of responsibility of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Third Army Corps. And this is another information manipulation.

The military noted that the enemy is using old tactics: infiltrating individual groups into the area of settlements not under its control in order to shoot staged videos with the tricolor, simulate alleged control, and pass off losses as successes.

Each of these groups is systematically destroyed by Ukrainian units, but the commanders of the Russian 20th Army continue to report fictitious achievements to satisfy higher command.

The 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade, together with its allied units, continues to hold the occupied lines in the Donetsk region. And there are no grounds to declare the "capture" of the towns of Stavky and Novoselivka, emphasized the brigade commander Dmytro Rogozyuk.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine urges to trust only confirmed data. Up-to-date information from the corps' borders is available on the official pages of Ukrainian units.

