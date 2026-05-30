The AFU denied the Russian fake news about Ukraine's strike on the Zaporizhia NPP

On Saturday, May 30, Russia spread a fake about Ukraine allegedly striking a power unit of the ZNPP. However, this information is another attempt to discredit our country and hide its own crimes.

Nuclear blackmail: AFU refuted Russian fake news about ZNPP

The Ukrainian Defense Forces did not strike Unit 6 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukrainian military personnel act exclusively within the norms of international humanitarian law and are aware of the consequences of any actions against nuclear facilities.

The military noted that since March 2022, Russia has illegally kept the Zapadnaya NPP under military control, turning the civilian nuclear facility into an element of military infrastructure. Share

In particular, the occupiers are violating the requirements for placing firearms within a 5-kilometer zone, placing electronic warfare equipment, weapons, military equipment, and personnel on the territory of the station.

They also added that the Russians continue to use the Zapadnaya NPP as a tool for nuclear blackmail and information provocations.

Systematic manipulations around nuclear security issues are components of the policy of nuclear terrorism that Russia is carrying out against Ukraine and the international community. The Russian side's statements about the alleged strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Zaporizhzhia NPP are another information provocation by the aggressor state, as this is not the first such statement by Moscow.

The Defense Forces emphasized that this Russian scheme has been worked out. In particular, after another loss at the front, a loud accusation is being made against Ukraine, designed to divert the attention of the international audience.

At the same time, the Russians traditionally do not provide any evidence, and today's throw-in was no exception.

The military stressed that the ZNPP is located 50 km from the land section of the contact line. At the same time, Nikopol, which is the closest city in Ukrainian-controlled territory, is located on the other side of the Kakhovka reservoir, at least 10 km from the station. Share

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fiber-optic-guided drones with such a long range. There are also no drones with a cumulative warhead of your 5-6 kg, because that is exactly how much is needed to punch the kind of hole that the Russian Federation claims.

In addition, the occupation forces themselves set up a multi-level smoke screen around the ZNPP — the aircraft physically could not have flown through it unnoticed. The version promoted by Russia does not withstand any factual verification.

The Defense Forces emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine operate within the framework of international humanitarian law and adhere to the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit strikes on nuclear facilities.

They emphasized that during the incident, there were no hostilities on the relevant section of the front and no weapons were used.

The military also added that Russia is deliberately not showing high-quality photos and video footage of the alleged consequences of the strike.