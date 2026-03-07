The AFU destroyed 39 occupiers and 3 Russian artillery systems in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 113 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. The defense forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel and exhaust the combat potential of the occupiers, inflicting systematic fire damage.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 07.03.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using 29 missiles and 58 air strikes, dropping 170 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,562 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,471 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 19 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Nykanorivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, and Hryshyne.

According to preliminary estimates, 39 occupiers were eliminated and 23 were wounded in this direction today.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two units of motor transport, damaged nine shelters, 5 units of motor vehicles, and 3 enemy artillery systems.

141 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.