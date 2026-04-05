The AFU destroyed another 1,180 occupiers and 61 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to April 5, 2026 reached about 1,303,550 people, of which 1,180 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Also, as of April 5, Ukrainian defense forces have already destroyed:

tanks — 11,839 (+4),

armored combat vehicles — 24,350 (+6),

artillery systems — 39,439 (+61),

MLRS — 1719 (+3),

air defense means — 1338 (+0),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 350 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 219,443 (+2,427),

cruise missiles — 4517 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 87,355 (+206),

special equipment — 4112 (+3).