The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to April 5, 2026 reached about 1,303,550 people, of which 1,180 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Recent reports show that the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,180 occupiers and 61 Russian artillery systems in the last 24 hours.
- The total combat losses of Russian troops in the conflict have now reached about 1,303,550 people since February 24, 2022.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Also, as of April 5, Ukrainian defense forces have already destroyed:
tanks — 11,839 (+4),
armored combat vehicles — 24,350 (+6),
artillery systems — 39,439 (+61),
MLRS — 1719 (+3),
air defense means — 1338 (+0),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 350 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 219,443 (+2,427),
cruise missiles — 4517 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 87,355 (+206),
special equipment — 4112 (+3).
Data refinement is ongoing.