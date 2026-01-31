The AFU destroyed another 880 occupiers and 5 tanks of the Russian army

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to January 31, 2026, amount to about 1,239,590 people, of which 880 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,619 (+5),

armored combat vehicles — 23,977 (+8),

artillery systems — 36,768 (+20),

MLRS — 1,632 (+1),

air defense assets — 1,290 (+1),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 347 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 119,928 (+694),

cruise missiles — 4,205 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,377 (+58),

special equipment — 4,054 (+0).

The data is being refined.