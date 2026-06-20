The AFU have repelled almost 70 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but carried out 37 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried to break through the defenses near Izbitsky and Zybyny four times. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times today in the Novoplatonivka area and towards the settlements of Kivsharivka and Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Olhivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Derylovy, and Lyman. One clash is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalenkypyk, Zakitne, and towards the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to advance near the settlement of Tikhonivka.