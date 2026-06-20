The AFU have repelled almost 70 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 66 times.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled almost 70 assaults by the Russian invaders in various directions on June 20, 2026.
- The Defense Forces successfully stopped multiple attacks near settlements such as Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kostyantynivka.
Current situation on the front on June 20
Operational information as of 16:00 06/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but carried out 37 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried to break through the defenses near Izbitsky and Zybyny four times. Two battles are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times today in the Novoplatonivka area and towards the settlements of Kivsharivka and Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. One clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Olhivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Derylovy, and Lyman. One clash is ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalenkypyk, Zakitne, and towards the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to advance near the settlement of Tikhonivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Frankivsk, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Kostyantynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried sixteen times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Rodynske and towards the settlements of Vilne, Toretske, Dorozhne, Novohryshyne, Gulive, Myrne, Serhiivka. Two attacks are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to advance twice in the area of Piddubny and towards Ternovoye. One clash is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Hulyaipilske, Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka, Charivne and in the direction of Girky and Vozdvizhivka. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske and Stepnohirsk.
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