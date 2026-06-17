Situation at the front — 207 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

In total, 207 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation on the front on June 17

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 54 air strikes, dropping 173 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 6,035 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,088 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 60 attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Vovchansk and in the direction of Pokalyany and Izbitsky.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times towards the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Derylove, Zarichne, Novomykhaylivka, Novoselivka and towards Drobyshevy, Ozerny, Shyykivka, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka, and in the Zakitne district.

The defense forces repelled 15 enemy assaults in the Kostyantynivka direction near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and towards Novopavlivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Rodynske and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Novy Donbas, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Muravka, Vilne, Novopavlivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 44 occupiers were eliminated in this direction today, another 15 were wounded; three ammunition depots, one UAV control point, seven vehicles and three units of special enemy equipment were destroyed. Share

One UAV control point, six vehicles and two special vehicles, four artillery systems, 34 personnel shelters were damaged. 310 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.