The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day
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Ukraine
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The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 55 times.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
  • Detailed operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sheds light on the ongoing clashes in various directions.

Current situation on the front on June 17

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out 26 attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

  • In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried three times to break through the defenses in the Vovchansk area and towards Pokalyanye.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance towards Kurylivka.

  • In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve, Ozerne, and in the areas of the settlements of Derylove and Zarichne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

  • In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka, and in the Zakitne area.

  • In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Ivano-Pillya, Rusyn Yar and towards Novopavlivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 11 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Novy Donbas, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Muravka.

  • In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once towards Oleksandrograd.

  • In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Pryluky, Zlagod and in the direction of Hulyaipilsky and Girky. Four clashes are still ongoing.

  • In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.

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Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 50 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

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