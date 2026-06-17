The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out 26 attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried three times to break through the defenses in the Vovchansk area and towards Pokalyanye.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve, Ozerne, and in the areas of the settlements of Derylove and Zarichne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka, and in the Zakitne area.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Ivano-Pillya, Rusyn Yar and towards Novopavlivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.