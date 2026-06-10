The AFU eliminated almost 50 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours

In total, 196 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 48 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours, with a total of 196 combat clashes occurring on the front.
- Despite facing 103 air strikes and 2,123 shelling attacks, the Ukrainian forces have successfully defended their positions, resulting in significant losses for the enemy.
Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction on June 10
Operational information as of 10:00 PM on June 10, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy carried out 103 air strikes, dropping 317 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 5,614 kamikaze drones to destroy the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 2,123 attacks.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Hryshyn, Vasylivka, Kotlyny, Udachny and in the direction of Hannivka, Bilytsky, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novogrishyn, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodny, Novopavlivka.
According to preliminary estimates, 48 occupiers were eliminated and 9 were wounded in this direction today.
A tank, three vehicles and seven units of enemy special equipment, one artillery system and three enemy shelters were destroyed.
248 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.
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