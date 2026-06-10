The AFU eliminated almost 50 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours

In total, 196 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction on June 10

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on June 10, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 103 air strikes, dropping 317 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 5,614 kamikaze drones to destroy the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 2,123 attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Hryshyn, Vasylivka, Kotlyny, Udachny and in the direction of Hannivka, Bilytsky, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novogrishyn, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodny, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 48 occupiers were eliminated and 9 were wounded in this direction today.

A tank, three vehicles and seven units of enemy special equipment, one artillery system and three enemy shelters were destroyed.

A tank, seven artillery systems, one vehicle, two special equipment, one UAV control point, and 86 invaders' shelters were damaged. Share

248 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.